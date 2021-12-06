GP member fired at in Chettalli

A person attempted to gun down a Gram Panchayat member in Chettalli on Sunday night.
Kanthi Cariappa, a member of Chettalli Gram Panchayat, alleged that a person called Pappu Thimayya tried to shoot him with a revolver when the former and his wife were travelling on a motorbike on Sunday night.
However, the bullet did not hit the target and Kanthi Cariappa escaped unhurt.
In a police complaint submitted by Cariappa, it has been alleged that Pappu Thimayya has tried to open fire at Kanthi Cariappa, following an old rivalry.
A case has been registered in Madikeri rural police station. Pappu Thimayya has been arrested.
