GP member fired at in Chettalli

A person attempted to gun down a Gram Panchayat member in Chettalli on Sunday night.

Kanthi Cariappa, a member of Chettalli Gram Panchayat, alleged that a person called Pappu Thimayya tried to shoot him with a revolver when the former and his wife were travelling on a motorbike on Sunday night.

However, the bullet did not hit the target and Kanthi Cariappa escaped unhurt.

In a police complaint submitted by Cariappa, it has been alleged that Pappu Thimayya has tried to open fire at Kanthi Cariappa, following an old rivalry.

A case has been registered in Madikeri rural police station. Pappu Thimayya has been arrested.