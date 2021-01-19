GP members told to discharge duties honestly

The elected Gram Panchayat representatives should discharge their duties honestly without giving any scope for corruption, thereby realise the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said MLA K G Bopaiah.

He was speaking at a felicitation programme organised for the Gram Panchayat members by Shakthi Kendra of Parane-Konangageri.

The Covid-19 pandemic and heavy rainfall have taken a toll on the economy. The GST share from the Centre is yet to reach the state. Amid all the imbalances, the development works need to be taken up, he said.

Karnataka Western Ghats Task Force chairman Shantheyanda Ravi Kushalappa said that all of us have a responsibility to save the Western Ghats.

There is a need to provide basic facilities for those living on the periphery of the forest. The state government has asked the Centre to review the recommendations of the Kasthurirangan report on conservation of the Western Ghats, he added.

He said efforts will be made to develop roads connecting Kootiyala, Subrahmanya, Kadamakallu and Chembu, for the benefit of the people.

District BJP unit president Robin Devaiah said that by winning all the nine seats in Parane-Konangageri GP, the BJP has paved the way for a Congress-free administration.