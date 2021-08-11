GP members visit Mysuru to study waste management

The Gonikoppa Gram Panchayat president and members visited the zero solid waste management unit of Mysuru City Corporation on Tuesday.

The Gram Panchayat is planning to implement the waste management model followed in Mysuru in the Gram Panchayat jurisdiction.

The management of the waste generated in the Gram Panchayat limits has become a challenge for the authorities. Hence, the panchayat members decided to study the Mysuru model.

Gram Panchayat president Chaitra Chethan said that the Gonikoppa GP is mulling over implementing the model of Mysuru in waste management.

The Gram Panchayat will take steps to segregate waste at the source and manage it scientifically, she said.