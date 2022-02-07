GP team warns against illegal dumping of garbage

Gram Panchayat personnel issued a warning to a contractor who was found dumping waste from the Kolnadu industrial area on the banks of River Nandini at Pavanje in Haleyangadi GP limits.

A team led by Gram Panchayat president Poornima conducted a raid and noticed a contractor dumping waste on the banks of the river.

Contractor Uday Devadiga who was entrusted with the task of disposing of waste said that he was dumping it in private land.

Later, he used to set fire to the garbage.

Taking objection to it, the Gram Panchayat president said that it was wrong to dump waste on the banks of the river.

Setting fire to plastic and bottles will pollute the area, she added.

She directed the contractor to clear the garbage immediately.

The team also warned another person who was found dumping waste on vacant land at Haleyangadi.