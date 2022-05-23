GPS to be installed in Swaccha Vahini vehicles in DK

A GPS will be installed in Swaccha Vahini vehicles engaged in collecting waste from households and business establishments in villages, to keep track of their movements, said Zilla Panchayat CEO Dr Kumar to DH.

Initially, the GPS will be fitted in Swaccha Vahini vehicles in 23 Gram Panchayats in Dakshina Kannada district. Looking at the response, it will be extended to other Swaccha Vahini vehicles in the district, he added.

Of 223 Gram Panchayats, Swaccha Vahini vehicles have been handed over to 169 Gram Panchayats in the district. Already, eight vehicles are fitted with GPS while the process is on for other vehicles, said Dr Kumar.

“Once the GPS trackers are installed, we will have a concrete record of vehicles on the field. We will also be able to track their movements,” he said.

The GPS will help to monitor the movement of vehicles and the areas they cover in a day and also verify the time when the waste collections commenced on a particular day. It will also help to know the amount of garbage collected, he added.

A majority of the Gram Panchayats collect dry waste from the residents and vendors in the district. The GPs with semi-urban areas are engaged in collecting both dry and wet waste from households. The waste collection vehicles visit the households and business establishments on a prescribed day and time. Even the route maps have been provided for them to cover entire GP limits at least twice a week, according to sources.

The GPS tracker will be monitored by not only the Gram Panchayat PDO but also by the Swaccha Bharath Mission consultants at the district level as well using their mobile phones. It can also be monitored on the computer using the application, added sources.

The ZP CEO said that there are plans to develop software to keep a track of solid waste management in 25 Gram Panchayats at a time.

The ZP CEO added that the GPS installation will help the officials to monitor whether the vehicles have reached the spot as per the schedule prepared. It will also help to know the effectiveness of the waste collection being carried out.

The GPS will also help in keeping accountability of distance travelled by each vehicle along with helping in increasing the efficiency of garbage clearance, said sources.