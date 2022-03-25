Graduation ceremony at SJEC on March 26

The 16th graduation ceremony of St Joseph Engineering College (SJEC) will be held at the open-air stage of the college in Vamanjoor on March 26 (10 am).
Dr S N Sridhara, Vice Chancellor, Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science, will grace the occasion as chief guest.
Karthik S K, Deputy Manager at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, will be the guest of honour.
Mangaluru Bishop Dr Peter Paul Saldanha will preside over the programme.
