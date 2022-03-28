Graduation ceremony of FMCI on April 2

Graduation ceremony of FMCI on April 2

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 28 2022, 22:49 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2022, 23:31 ist

The graduation ceremony of Fr Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI) will be held at Fr Muller Convention Centre at 10 am on April 2.

Gitam University of Medical Sciences, Vizag, and former director of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, Dr Gitanjali Batmanabane will be the chief guest.

High Court former judge Justice Johan Michael D’Cunha will be the guest of honour.

Mangalore Diocese Bishop Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha will preside, FMCI Director Rev Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho told reporters at the FMCI campus on Monday.

As many as 615 graduates will receive their graduation degree in MBBS, PhD, allied health sciences and nursing.

The 142-year-old institution has been serving humanity in healthcare. Free treatment and concession in treatment to the tune of Rs 52 crore were given to the patients at Fr Muller Hospital last year.

Fr Muller Medical College Hospital Administrator Rev Fr Rudolph Ravi D’Sa said that the hospital has 1,250 beds to cater to the patients.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

graduation ceremony
Fr Muller Charitable Institutions
Mangaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

After politicians, actors, now a dog gets temple in TN

After politicians, actors, now a dog gets temple in TN

The Jada Smith condition behind Oscars #slapgate

The Jada Smith condition behind Oscars #slapgate

No beard, no work, Taliban tells Afghan govt employees

No beard, no work, Taliban tells Afghan govt employees

SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule

SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule

In Brazil, your ISP may be a mobster, cops say

In Brazil, your ISP may be a mobster, cops say

Who are minorities and what benefits do they get?

Who are minorities and what benefits do they get?

 