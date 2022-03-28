Graduation ceremony of FMCI on April 2

The graduation ceremony of Fr Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI) will be held at Fr Muller Convention Centre at 10 am on April 2.

Gitam University of Medical Sciences, Vizag, and former director of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, Dr Gitanjali Batmanabane will be the chief guest.

High Court former judge Justice Johan Michael D’Cunha will be the guest of honour.

Mangalore Diocese Bishop Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha will preside, FMCI Director Rev Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho told reporters at the FMCI campus on Monday.

As many as 615 graduates will receive their graduation degree in MBBS, PhD, allied health sciences and nursing.

The 142-year-old institution has been serving humanity in healthcare. Free treatment and concession in treatment to the tune of Rs 52 crore were given to the patients at Fr Muller Hospital last year.

Fr Muller Medical College Hospital Administrator Rev Fr Rudolph Ravi D’Sa said that the hospital has 1,250 beds to cater to the patients.