Gram Panchayat workers demand pay as per 14th finance commission

Urging the government to fulfil various demands, Gram Panchayat Workers' Association affiliated to CITU, staged a protest in front of the Zilla Panchayat office complex, on Wednesday.

Gram Panchayat employees conducted the protest while maintaining social distancing and demanded salaries as per the 14th finance commission, as per the government orders.

Strict action should be initiated against those who have withheld the payments. Also, retired employees of Gram Panchayats should be provided with gratuity. The names of Gram Panchayat employees should be entered in the service register. Timely promotions should be given to the eligible workers and illegal appointments should be curbed, were there other demands

Association district unit president P R Bharat submitted a memorandum to Zilla Panchayat CEO K Lakshmi Priya.

Association general secretary N Ramchandra, Madikeri taluk unit president B K Jattappa, Virajpet taluk unit president M B Harish and Somwarpet taluk unit president H G Navin and others took part in the protest.