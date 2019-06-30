'Grama Vastavya an attempt to hide govt failure'

MP Nalin Kumar Kateel alleged that Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy is engaged in village stay (Grama Vastavya) as a cover-up for his government’s inefficiency in handling the drought situation.

He was speaking at a meeting of the membership drive of the BJP at the party office on Saturday.

“The chief minister wants to show the people of the state that the government is functioning well. It would have been better if the chief minister had stayed in a five-star hotel spending Rs 5 lakh a day than staying in a village by spending over Rs 1.5 crore a day,” said the MP.

The chief minister is only worried over saving his chair and not about solving the problems faced by the people of the state, he criticised.

Kateel accused the state government of failing to tackle the drought situation across the state. “Mangaluru too is facing water shortage. The Congress has precipitated the water crisis in Mangaluru. It was the Congress-led government that implemented the Yettinahole river diversion project,” he alleged.

He also declared that the BJP has not compromised on its principles or its working style since the days of the Jana Sangh. “The Congress is obsessed with the Gandhi family on heading the party. Compromising on its principles and working style cost the party dear. The party ended up winning only 44 seats in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections,” he pointed out.

“The voters, in 2014 elections, supported the BJP to get a Gujarat model of administration and to check corruption in the administration. In 2019, the people again elected the BJP for its administration and security of the country,” he stated and added that people believed in the BJP’s capabilities in ushering in reforms in the country and the development of the nation.

Sanjeeva Matandoor, who is Dakshina Kannada president of the BJP and Puttur MLA, said that the BJP is the world’s largest political party with 11 crore members at present.

Udupi – Chikmagalur MP Shobha Karandlaje, leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Kota Srinivas Poojary and others were present on the occasion.