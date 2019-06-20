Granny, 2 kids injured in stray dogs’ attack

A woman and her two grandchildren suffered injuries after being attacked by half-a-dozen stray dogs in Kandlur under Kavrady Gram Panchayat limits on Thursday.

The injured are Kanaka Poojary (45) and her grandchildren Adhwit, 3, and Ayeja, 3.

Eyewitness said the two children were playing in front of their house when the incident happened. Over half-a-dozen stray dogs, that were scavenging for food on the garbage dumped on the banks of the river, attacked the children.

Kanaka Poojary, who rushed to the rescue of her grandchildren, was also attacked by canines.

Kavrady Gram Panchayat President Gowri Shriyan expressed helplessness and said despite installing warning boards, miscreants continued to dump garbage after dusk.