Grants demanded for housing schemes

As the housing schemes by the government have been stagnant for the past three years, the eligible beneficiaries are facing a lot of inconveniences. Therefore, the government should release the grants soon, to continue the housing projects, said, Virajpet taluk Gram Panchayat Minority Members Federation chairman P A Hanif and secretary M M Ismail.

In a press release, the members said that the state government has stalled Dr Ambedkar Grameena Vasathi Yojane, Basava Vasathi Yojane and other housing schemes since 2017, causing injustice to the poor.

There are 2,222 houseless people in the 38 Gram Panchayats of Virajpet and Ponnampet taluks. They have been waiting for years, after submitting the application for housing schemes, they said.

Also, no salaries have been provided to Asha and anganwadi workers who are working on the front lines against Covid-19. Their remunerations should be released soon, they added.