Grants sought for preservation of River Cauvery

Seeking special grants in the state budget for the preservation of River Cauvery, development of the riverbank and rehabilitation of people living on the banks of the river, Cauvery Nadi Swacchata Andolana Samiti and Cauvery River Seva Trust members submitted a memorandum to Kodagu District In-charge Minister V Somanna.

The release of sewage has been polluting the river for the last several years. The river banks have been encroached upon. The industrial effluents are being directly released to the river without treatment. The government should implement a serious of steps to stop the pollution of the river, they said.

They pointed out that the meat and fish stalls in Nellyahudikeri have been disposing of the waste unscientifically. Also, sewage is joining the river at Kakotuparambu and Bethri.

More than 100 houses on the river bank should be translocated and the people should be rehabilitated. The riverbank should be developed later, they added.

There are more than 100 houses in Halugunda and more than 50 houses in Kannangala limits. In Siddapura, sewage from more than 200 houses is joining the river directly. Therefore, there is an urgent need to provide UGD facility in Siddapura.

“Waste generated by tourists at Dubare and Cauvery Nisargadhama also end up in River Cauvery. The diesel used for the motorboats is also polluting the river. This is resulting in the destruction of the ecosystem in the river, at the islands and river banks. The pollution has caused a threat to the lives of aquatic creatures. The usage of motorboats should be scrapped by the district administration and peddle boats should be provided,” stated the memorandum.

The members of Cauvery Nadi Swacchata Andolana Samiti and Cauvery River Seva Trust also urged the minister to scrap the plan on the construction of a hanging bridge to Dubare elephant camp.

Strict legal action should be initiated against hotels and other buildings releasing their waste into the river, they said.

The memorandum was also submitted to Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan, Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah, MLC Veena Achaiah, MLC Sunil Subramani, Periyapattana MLA K Mahadev and MP Pratap Simha.

The MLAs have also been requested to raise the issue during the upcoming sessions of the Legislative Assembly and the council and to urge the government to reserve grants for the preservation of the river and river banks, said Cauvery Nadi Swacchata Andolana Samiti and Cauvery River Seva Trust president M N Chandramohan.

Leaders D R Somashekhar, Mandepanda Bose Monnappa, K G Manu, K R Shivanandan and Bhaskar Nayak were present.

Highlights of the memorandum

*A drinking water unit in Talacauvery.

*A public toilet in Bhagamandala.

*Vehicle facility for Gram Panchayats towards waste management.

*Implementation of UGD facility.

*Protective wall at the riverbank in Napoklu limits.

*Translocation of more than 1,000 houses on the river banks and rehabilitation to the residents.

*Imposing a ban on waste dumping near Kondangeri bridge.

*Waste management in Moornadu limits.