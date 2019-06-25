‘Green building bylaw policy in the pipeline’

District In-charge Minister U T Khader has said that the Department for Urban Development has prepared a draft for the green building bylaw policy to be implemented in the state.

Khader, who is also Minister for Urban Development, addressed reporters at the Circuit House on Monday. Stating that the proposed policy is first-of-its-kind in the state, Khader said that the committee headed by the principal secretary to the Urban Development Department has finalised the draft policy.

Government approval

“The government will pass an order in this regard soon, approving of the policy. A panel of experts has come up with the guidelines,” said the minister, adding that citizens who implement the measures suggested by the policy effectively will be awarded with incentives. In contrast, disciplinary action will be initiated against the violators, he warned.

“The policy will delegate power to the authorities of the urban local bodies to ensure appropriate action against violators. In Mangaluru, the City Corporation and the Urban Development Authority will be competent authorities,” he added.

“The green building police will focus on the implementation of a solar power system, rainwater harvesting, planting of saplings, among other methods, along with laying the guidelines. The definitions of green buildings and sustainability provisions are mentioned in the draft. Sustainable solid waste management, sustainability of building materials, fire protection and safety requirements are other features of the policy,” Khader explained.

Also, as per the policy, the local bodies will be asked to identify heritage structures and take measures to preserve them, he stated.

Online services

A team of higher level officials from the Urban Development Department will visit Mangaluru to study the possibility of providing a system that eases tax payment for the people. “There is a demand to initiate the provision of online payment towards building permits, self-assessment and water taxes,” he added.

The district in-charge minister said that the concerned people have been asked to conduct blood test of the dengue suspect cases on a mandatory basis.

He also said that he would communicate to the Central government the problems related to Aadhaar card enrolment and corrections.

To a query, he said that stern measures would be taken against illegal transportation of cattle. He also urged the Central government to entirely ban cow slaughter.

Khader also said that he has spoken to the chief minister on the necessity to provide support to students and teachers of schools established by the IMA Group founder, who is now absconding.