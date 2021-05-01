Green chilli growers fear loss due to lockdown

Owing to the Covid-19 lockdown in the state the green chilli growers in Somwarpet are facing several hardships.

The price of green chillies, which were sold at Rs 40 per kg, has fallen drastically after the lockdown. As there are no buyers, the farmers are afraid of incurring huge losses.

During last March, the farmers could not harvest the crop, owing to the lockdown. The untimely rainfall also caused the coffee and pepper to decay and hence, farmers switched to green chilli to earn an income for their livelihood.

Difficult situation

Harvesting of green chilli is generally carried out in the last week of April or in the first week of May. But, as the second wave of Covid-19 has hit the country, the state government announced a 14-day lockdown, as a measure to check the spread of the virus.

As the inter-district and inter-state transportation has been suspended, the farmers have no idea about what to do with the crop.

Adding to the problem, the infestation of ‘Maitnusi’ ticks has been a concern for the farmers. Even if there is a good harvest, if the quality of chillies is not upto the mark, the farmers will face losses as a result of a decline in the prices.

Due to the fear of the pandemic, wholesale vendors from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Maharastra have not arrived in Kodagu to procure chillies. The local vendors are offering less price, said, a farmer, Raju.

Summer crop

Green chillies are grown as a summer crop in a majority of villages in Shanivarasanthe, Kodlipet and Shantalli hoblis.

Chillies are ready for harvest in Moodravalli, Dundalli, Shanivarasanthe, Gowdalli, Bembaluru, Bilaha, Madre, Kuguru, Chikkara, Hirikala, Shunthi, Doddahanakodu, Chikkatholuru, Doddatholuru and Doddamalthe.

However, if the lockdown continues in May, the farmers cannot reap the crop and will incur huge losses.

A green chilli grower from Gowdalli, Mahesh, said that the market rates are coming down. If the lockdown continues, the crop cannot be harvested and sold.