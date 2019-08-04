'Green India Vision' to be launched today

Prachya Sanchaya Samshodhan Kendra will launch the ‘Green India Vision’ campaign and ‘Hasiru Kalyana Baagina’ at the Poorna Prajna College auditorium on August 4.

Krishnaiah S A, founder of the Prachya Sanchaya Samshodhan Kendra, said that the main aim of the campaign was to create awareness about saving heritage trees as well as endangered and endemic plants.

“Many activities of human beings have caused destruction on a huge scale on the Earth. The ecological balance has been disrupted. Hence, under the ‘Green India Vision’ campaign, we insist on sowing seeds and growing such endangered and endemic plants across the globe through seed cones,” explained Krishnaiah.

Wild plant seed trove

“For this purpose, the Kendra wishes to set up a ‘Hasiru Kanaja’ or ‘Hageevu’ – a wild plant seed trove – in each village,” he said further.

“An appeal would be made to save the Earth. Ecoliving means co-existence and not damaging in the name of globalisation,” he reminded.

Dr Purushottam Bilinele, JNU Kannada Language Chair School of Language, Literature and Culture Students professor, will be present on the occasion.