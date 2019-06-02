Green school aims at free education to less privileged

A unique school built in Karadigodu village in Siddapura has carved a niche for itself by offering free education to the children from less privileged families.

An attractive two-storied building constructed to resemble a vintage structure beckons the children and also attracts the attention of the onlookers.

The pre-primary school ‘Morning Glory’ has been established by Evolve Back Resort (Orange County) of Siddapura and aims at providing free basic education to the children of labourers in the village.

Noticing the children from Karadigodu village going to faraway places for education, managing director Emmanual T Ramapuram came up with an idea of constructing a school in the village.

He said that the motto behind the establishment of the school is to provide quality education to the children from less privileged families, free of cost.

The classes are from Montessori to UKG and the education will be imparted in English medium. Mid-day meals and stationary such as school bags and books will also be provided to the children free of cost.

As many as 40 children from the village have enrolled for the first academic year. Experienced teachers are recruited to the school.

Institution manager Kanti Anish said that the classrooms are designed to accommodate more natural light.

“Usage of plastic has been reduced to the maximum extent possible. Along with the school structure, the equipment within the school such as the chairs and tables too are designed to reflect the vintage concept. This is done to create a homely atmosphere for the children,” added Kanti.

James, the manager of Building Blocks institution, Bengaluru, which is currently looking after the management of Morning Glory School in Siddapura said that awareness on nutritious food is being created among children as well as their parents.

“The practical aspect is stressed upon in the teaching. Local people will be provided with jobs in the school,” he added.