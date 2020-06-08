Greens oppose construction of canals in kaval land

The environmentalists have urged the authorities to drop the proposal on construction of canals as a part of second phase of Upper Bhadra project in Basooru and Biluvala Kaval land in Kadur taluk.

To supply water from Bhadra reservoir to Tumakur, there is a proposal before the government to construct the canals on 31.57 hectares of land in Basooru kaval and 15.31 hectares in Biluvala kaval.

Visvesvaraya Jala Nigam Limited has sought forest clearance for the proposal. About 46.88 hectares in Biluvala Kaval has been considered as non-forest land by the authorities in the proposal.

It is not right on the part of the officials to consider Kaval land as barren. Basooru and Biluvala Kavals are grasslands that provide shelter to black bucks, leopards, wolf and others. It is estimated that there are 200 black bucks in Basooru Kaval alone, said Bhadra Wildlife Conservation Trust's D V Girish.

Sridev Hulikere of Wild Cat-C and State wildlife board former member Girijashankar said that the kavals in the taluk had already been declared as Blackbucks Conservation Reserve.

Any construction activities on the said land should get approval from Ministry of Environment and Forest. The construction of canals will affect the grassland, they added.