Greens urge cancellation of RFO's transfer

Mangaluru based NECF (National Environment Care Federation) members have launched a campaign by sending emails and making phone calls urging the Forest Minister to cancel the transfer of Hebri RFO (Range Forest Officer) Muniraju.

NECF members also had sent messages on WhatsApp, email to Forest Minister Anand Singh and senior officials from the forest department.

Shashidhar Shetty, serving as general secretary of NECF, said, "It is rare to find such honest officers like RFO Muniraju. At regular intervals, he has stopped smuggling of wooden logs and encroachment of forest land. Thus, the government, by bowing to pressure has committed a blunder in transferring him."

In the past 17 years of service, Muniraju was transferred 17 times. The transfer orders always come within six months after assuming charge. There is a need to launch a public campaign against the transfer. Citizens should raise their voice against the transfer, he stressed.

If the government fails to act, we will meet Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. We will also draw the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah," he warned.

Many like-minded organisations had joined the campaign and were sending WhatsApp messages questioning the transfer of the honest officer.