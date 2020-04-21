Group of youth assaults police personnel

Group of youth assaults police personnel

DHNS
DHNS, Siddapura,
  • Apr 21 2020, 19:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2020, 20:16 ist
Representative image. (iStock photo)

The police personnel were allegedly assaulted by a group of people who were playing volleyball, by violating the lockdown guidelines, at Badaga Banangda Hundi near Maldare.

In this regard, a case has been registered against Nazeer and others, in Siddapura police station.

Following a complaint that a group of youth were engaged in playing volleyball, a head constable visited the spot and advised them not to violate the lockdown guidelines.

However, when they continued playing, the police personnel visited the spot again. Enraged over the presence of the police personnel, the group of youth assaulted police personnel and abused them using filthy language.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
police attacked
Volleyball
Assault
Karnataka
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'

Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'

Global hunger could double due to COVID-19 blow: UN

Global hunger could double due to COVID-19 blow: UN

Was unable to practice as an architect for long: Tata

Was unable to practice as an architect for long: Tata

India's Internet infra not ready for virtual learning

India's Internet infra not ready for virtual learning

'COVID-19 to impoverish millions of Middle East kids'

'COVID-19 to impoverish millions of Middle East kids'

States can be stricter, not dilute lockdown norms: MHA

States can be stricter, not dilute lockdown norms: MHA

 