Group of youth assaults police personnel

The police personnel were allegedly assaulted by a group of people who were playing volleyball, by violating the lockdown guidelines, at Badaga Banangda Hundi near Maldare.

In this regard, a case has been registered against Nazeer and others, in Siddapura police station.

Following a complaint that a group of youth were engaged in playing volleyball, a head constable visited the spot and advised them not to violate the lockdown guidelines.

However, when they continued playing, the police personnel visited the spot again. Enraged over the presence of the police personnel, the group of youth assaulted police personnel and abused them using filthy language.