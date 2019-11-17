Grow Tulsi to purify atmosphere, says Ramdev

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev said, “Growing medicinal plants like Tulsi, Aloe vera and Amritaballi helps in purifying the surroundings. To ward off the polluted atmosphere in Delhi, one need to grow more of medicinal plants.”

He was speaking on the second-day of Yoga camp, organised by Paryaya Palimaru Mutt and Patanjali Yoga Peetha Trust, at parking area of Sri Krishna Mutt here, on Sunday.

Ramdev said, “People have to set aside more time for Yoga and pranayama on Sunday. There is a need to limit the quantity of food consumed. It is not right to give priority to sleeping and order food from outside on Sunday.”

He urged people to change their lifestyle. “One should consume food before 7 pm. There is a need to reduce the consumption of food made of rice and wheat and consume more of vegetables. One should drink at least three litres of water per day.”

Inaugurating the programme, Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwesha Theertha Swami said, “Yoga helps in maintaining a healthy body and concentration.”

Ramdev and Pejawar seer released ‘Ayurveda Siddanthada Rahasya’ translated by Annapoorna. She is the wife of Mahabaleshwara M S , MD, Karnataka Bank.

‘Yoga Maya Karnataka’

Ramdev said that Yoga Maya Karnataka project would be started shortly to free Karnataka from diseases.

There is a need for expert teachers to teach Yoga. Interested will be imparted training in it.