Growers’ Assn to seek probe into Siddhartha’s death

Taluk Growers’ Association organised a tribute to coffee entrepreneur V G Siddhartha at JCI Bhavana on Friday.

Coffee growers from Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Kodagu districts and elected representatives, participated in the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Karnataka Growers’ Federation former state president B S Jayaram said, “Siddhartha played a vital role in the development of the coffee industry in Karnataka. He was engaged in social service too. Despite being a globally-known entrepreneur, he was known for his simplicity. He was a role model for all of us. The coffee industry is affected by his sudden demise.”

“Demanding a high-level probe into the death of Siddhartha, the growers association has decided to approach the court,” he said.

MLA M P Kumaraswamy said, “There is a suspicion of harassment by IT department senior officers. A high-level probe should be ordered to bring out the truth.”

Former minister Motamma said “Siddhartha was the strength of Malnad. He was the source of livelihood for thousands of families.”

MLC M K Pranesh, former minister B B Ningaiah, Growers’ Association President Balakrishna and others were present.