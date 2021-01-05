Growers from 3 districts decide to take up cudgels against forest department

Coffee growers decided to move court and plan massive protests in Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu against the forest department which has failed to take steps to check the wild animal menace.

A decision was taken at a meeting convened by Karnataka Growers Federation and attended by office-bearers of 23 growers organisations from three districts on Tuesday.

Karnataka Growers Federation president Dr H T Mohan Kumar observed that instances of coffee plantations in Malnad being damaged by elephants, tigers, monkeys, peacocks and wild boars had been increasing with each passing day.

“The forest department has failed to check the wild animal menace,” he charged.

Federation secretary Nanda Beliyappa said growers suffering from natural calamities faced many hardships during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The elected representatives had completely failed to redress grievances of coffee growers, he rued.

Federation secretary K B Krishnappa said the protest was the only alternative left in order to wake up the government from its deep slumber.

Former president of Federation Atthikatte Jagannath said many had lost their lives during attacks by wild elephants. Yet, Forest Minister Anand Singh never bothered to hear the grievances of coffee growers.

Federation treasurer M B Rajeev, among others, were also present.