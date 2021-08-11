Growers requested to pay pump set dues

  Aug 11 2021
Coffee Planters' Association president of Shanivarasanthe hobli, R P Lakshman and office-bearers of the association have requested the planters to pay the dues of electricity bills on agricultural pump sets.

"The staff from the department have been visiting the houses of the planters to recover the dues. If the growers cannot make the full repayment, they can pay it in instalments, after requesting the officials," the members of the planters' association said.

The department has been striving hard to ensure that there is no disruption of power. The growers should cooperate with the electricity department, they said.

