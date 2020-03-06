GST on homestays: Owners feel the pinch

District Homestay Association has appealed to the government not to levy GST on homestays.

Association president B A Ananthashayana said that hundreds of illegal homestays are functioning in the district. The levy of GST on the homestays, whose annual income is less than Rs 5 lakh, will inconvenience the owners.

An unidentified person had questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other departments on the functioning of homestays. As a result, even a homestay, which earns minimum income, is also included under the ambit of the GST, he alleged.

“The unauthorised homestays have been collecting exorbitant fees from the tourists and have failed to register with the tourism department. As they have failed to follow the rules, the tax department has started levying GST on homestays,” he said.

He appealed to the owners of unauthorised homestays to register with the tourism department. A delegation of the Association has already held talks with Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs. The officials have asked the association to furnish a list of homestays that are functioning illegally in the district. Owing to the shortage of staff in the department, they are unable to crack down illegal homestays. Earlier, the rule suggested that all the homestays that have a turnover of

Rs 20 lakh and above should register with GST Council.

However, now it has been extended to all the homestays. As a result, the homestay owners, who are dependent on tourism for livelihood, are facing inconvenience,” said the Association

president.

The deputy commissioner has given an ultimatum of March 20 to register illegal homestays in the district. There are several service apartments and guest houses in the district which have no yardstick to function.

Association director Monthi Ganesh said that there is a need to protect tourism in the district by registering all the illegally functioning homestays.

To give details on illegal homestays, one can contact 94480 48829, 9246693234.

Director Ambekal Naveen Kushalappa said, “Permit fee should be fixed for starting homestay at Gram Panchayat jurisdiction.”