Guest lecturer ends life

DHNS
DHNS, Siddapura,
  • Nov 07 2021, 21:12 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2021, 21:25 ist

A man ended his life by suicide, in Guhya village, in Siddapura.

Harihara (32), the son of a person named Mani from the village, is the deceased.

Harihara was working as a guest lecturer in a private college in Suntikoppa.

It is said that he took the extreme step following depression.

A complaint has been filed in Siddapura police station.

