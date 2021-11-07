Guest lecturer ends life

A man ended his life by suicide, in Guhya village, in Siddapura.
Harihara (32), the son of a person named Mani from the village, is the deceased.
Harihara was working as a guest lecturer in a private college in Suntikoppa.
It is said that he took the extreme step following depression.
A complaint has been filed in Siddapura police station.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Suicide bombers remain central to Taliban strategy
Why are cancer cases rising in India?
3,000 miles from Glasgow, polar bears face the future
Plumbing the dark depths
The difference between 1.5°C and 2°C of global warming
Should I sell 10% of Tesla stock? Musk asks followers
Caught between cancer & Covid-19