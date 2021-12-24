Guest lecturer ends life

A 37-year-old man, serving in the Government First Grade College in Thirthahalli, Shivamogga district, ended his life by suicide at the staff quarters of MGM College here on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Sri Harsha. Harsha's wife Shilpa, in a complaint filed at the Manipal police station, said that Sri Harsha was depressed as he had no permanent job. Shilpa is also working as a guest lecturer at MGM College.

Shilpa informed that Harsha was serving as a guest lecturer for more than a decade and was under medication for depression. A case was registered at the Manipal police station.