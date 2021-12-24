Guest lecturer ends life at staff quarters

Guest lecturer ends life

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Dec 24 2021, 23:46 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2021, 01:29 ist

A 37-year-old man, serving in the Government First Grade College in Thirthahalli, Shivamogga district, ended his life by suicide at the staff quarters of MGM College here on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Sri Harsha. Harsha's wife Shilpa, in a complaint filed at the Manipal police station, said that Sri Harsha was depressed as he had no permanent job. Shilpa is also working as a guest lecturer at MGM College.

Shilpa informed that Harsha was serving as a guest lecturer for more than a decade and was under medication for depression. A case was registered at the Manipal police station.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

guest lecturer
ends life

Related videos

What's Brewing

DIY tips for a year-end house party

DIY tips for a year-end house party

Bus or train? Here's world's first 'dual-mode vehicle'

Bus or train? Here's world's first 'dual-mode vehicle'

83 movie review: The best Indian sports drama

83 movie review: The best Indian sports drama

Very sorry: UP thieves return stolen goods with apology

Very sorry: UP thieves return stolen goods with apology

In UAE, camels compete for crowns in beauty pageant

In UAE, camels compete for crowns in beauty pageant

40% of Afghan media outlets shut since Taliban takeover

40% of Afghan media outlets shut since Taliban takeover

Huawei launches Smart Glasses with detachable frame

Huawei launches Smart Glasses with detachable frame

 