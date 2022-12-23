Guidelines issued for hostels, resorts to check illegal activities

Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar has issued a slew of guidelines on preventing illegal activities in hostels/paying guest accommodations and resorts/service apartments functioning in the Mangaluru city Police Commissionerate limits.

He said that owners/partners/management committee of hostels, homestay, resorts/paying guest, service apartments and guest houses, used for commercial purposes and guest houses run by educational institutions, should compulsorily avail permissions from departments concerned.

The owners should furnish details, address, phone number, identity card and register books every year to the office of the city police commissioner or to the jurisdictional police station, he added.

He said if there are any foreign national students residing in these paying guests, service apartments, homestays, resorts, then his/her details, including passport and visa details, should be submitted to a police station within 24 hours of his/her arrival.

In case, if he or she vacates the accommodation, then it should be informed to the station officer. Quality CCTV cameras should be installed in these places, the commissioner said.

‘’One CCTV camera should be placed at the entrance facing towards the road. The CCTV footage of minimum 30 days should be available. The owners should ensure that no illegal activities, including consumption of drugs, take place on their premises,’’ Shashi Kumar said. Further, he said that owners should ensure that programmes creating sound pollution are not organised on the premises without permission.

‘’Strangers should not be given permission to enter the premises. Women staff and security personnel should be deployed for safety of women inmates and guests. No liquor should be served without valid permits,’’ he added.