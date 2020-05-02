Guidelines to travel interstate

The district administration has issued guidelines to those from outside the state who wish to travel back to their native from Kodagu district.

The labourers should submit applications in https://sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in, which will be reviewed by the state government. The stranded passengers should bear the expenses of their travel, said Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy.

Those who are stranded in other districts and wish to return to Kodagu should travel via Koppa check post on Mysuru-Kodagu border. All those who return to the district will be screened at the check post and will be asked to remain quarantined at home for 14 days, she said.

There is no need for online registration for those who wish to arrive from other districts within Karnataka. Instead, they should furnish their details to the respective gram panchayats, town panchayat and CMC, she added.