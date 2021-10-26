Hair weighing 1.5 kg removed from woman's stomach

Doctors removed a lump of hair weighing 1.5 kg from a woman's stomach.
The woman, after complaining of a stomach ache, was admitted to the Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences (KoIMS) in Madikeri last week.
During a scan, a tumour-like substance was found in her stomach and doctors felt that it should be removed.
After a three-hour-long surgery on Sunday, a team led by Dr Ajith Kumar removed the lump of hair.
The condition of the patient is stable, stated the doctors.
The woman had developed a habit of eating her own hair which had led to its accumulation in her stomach.
A team of doctors comprising Dr Abhinandan, Dr Ponnappa, Dr Pravin Kumar, Dr Tara Nandan and Dr Pradeep performed the surgery.
