Hajabba, Bharadwaj display humility, praise each other

It was sheer humility that outshone everything else at the felicitation-cum-interaction programme of Padma Shri awardees Girish Bharadwaj and Harekala Hajabba, organised by Home Guards, at District Home Guards office in Maryhill on Sunday.

The two recipients chose to highlight the achievement of others as more significant than what they had done for the society.

Girish Bharadwaj, a recipient of Padma Shri award in 2017, recollected being elated after reading about Orange vendor Harekala Hajabba’s efforts to build a high school for the poor children residing in his village at Harekala, on the outskirts of the city.

Bharadwaj, known popularly as ‘Sethu Bandhu’ or ‘Bridgeman of India’ played down his achievements while praising Hajabba.

‘’Building low-cost and eco-friendly hanging bridges was a collective effort. But Hajabba’s school is a reality because of one individual’s concern for society,’’ he stressed and described Hajabba as an ‘ignited mind’.

Hajabba humbly pointed out that Bharadwaj’s bridges connected villages and people. He was illiterate and had sold oranges for a living. Both Bharadwaj and Hajabba confessed that never in their dreams they had imagined that they would be conferred with the fourth highest civilian award. Both expressed their gratitude to the Central government for conferring the Padma Shri award.

Mangalore North MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty, who felicitated Hajabba and Bharadwaj, said a concern for serving others mattered most. He urged the Home Guards to draw inspiration from the achievements of the awardees.

District Commandant of Home Guards Dr Murali Mohan Choontaru, presiding over the programme, urged the Home Guards to bridge hearts and foster harmony in the society like Bharadwaj and Hajabba.

When Dr Choontharu confessed that he was lucky to be seated between the two Padma Shri awardees, many Home Guards in the audience too felt that they were lucky on seeing for themselves the greatness of the two awardees.