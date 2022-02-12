Halappa, Belur Gopalakrishna take truth test in Dharmasthala

Amid the allegation and counter-allegations on sand mafia, MLA Haratal Halappa and Congress leader Belur Gopalakrishna visited Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala separately for a truth test.

Former MLA Belur Gopalakrishna had alleged that Hartal Halappa, the Sagar BJP MLA, accepted bribes from people indulging in sand mining and had challenged Halappa that he was ready for a truth test before the presiding deity of Dharmasthala.

Halappa had arrived at Dharmasthala at 8 am and had darshan of the deity and later met Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade.

Speaking on the occasion, Halappa said, “It is true that I have not accepted bribes from those involved in illegal sand extraction in Sagar and Hosanagara. I believe in truth and justice. Hence, I have made a vow in front of Manjunatha Swamy.”

“I had asked former MLA Belur Gopalakrishna to arrive at Dharmasthala for a truth test. However, he had given the reason of campaigning for election in Goa. Now the campaign has ended. In spite of it what was the need to go to Goa?” he sought to know.

“Belur Gopalakrishna had alleged that my friend Vinayaka Rao and his (Vinayaka Rao) close relative Ravindra too had accepted a bribe. Both have vowed in front of the deity that they had not accepted a bribe,” he said.

If Belur Gopalakrishna has any evidence, then he should file a case, he said.

Belur Gopalakrishna arrived at 10.30 am and challenged Halappa to come face-to-face for a truth test in the temple.

“Halappa had fixed the time of 12 noon for a truth test. However, he had arrived early, which raises doubts. If he has courage, then he has to come face-to-face in the temple for truth test,” he said.

Gopalakrishna too visited the temple and offered prayers.