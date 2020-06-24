Hand wash, sanitiser for auto passengers

If you are travelling in Udupi, then don’t be surprised if you see an autorickshaw equipped with a hand wash facility as a precautionary measure to check the spread of Covid-19.

Driver Basheer Ahmed has modified his autorickshaw to equip it with a hand wash facility and also a sanitiser dispenser. Ahmed, who owns two autorickshaws, has equipped one of the autorickshaws to suit the present situation as Udupi has seen a surge in Covid-19 cases. He is ensuring that his passengers wash their hands before boarding the vehicle.

“A six-litre water tank has been fixed to the right side of my autorickshaw. While the hand wash tap has been fixed on the left side of the auto and the sanitiser container is kept below the fare meter,” Ahmed told DH.

“I am also taking precautions, such as wearing a mask, while at work. As several cases reported are asymptomatic, we don't know who has the symptoms of the Covid-19 while boarding the auto. I also take several patients in my auto to various hospitals for treatment. Hence, I decided to take all preventive measures,” added Ahmed.

He turns on the tap himself for passengers to wash their hands, reducing the chances of infection. “With this handwash setup, I intend to keep my passengers and myself safe,” he said.

With several years of work experience in Gulf country, Ahmed returned to his native place one-and-a-half years ago and purchased autorickshaws for living. He is a native of Rajiv Nagara in 80 Badagabettu.

The passengers have lauded his initiative. “I want my fellow brothers to follow this initiative so as to take maximum precautionary measures to check the spread of Covid -19,” he said.

“I fill water from the well after cleaning the tank thoroughly daily in the morning,” he explained.

As part of practising social distancing, Ahmed has compartmentalised his vehicle with a cloth screen separating the driver and passengers. “At present, only my vehicle has this handwashing facility. I am planning to make this facility available in my other autorickshaw too. I spent over Rs 1,000 for modifying the auto setup. But I have no regrets. It is for my safety,” he said with a smile.

Similarly, many drivers in Mangaluru have started keeping sanitisers in their autorickshaws.