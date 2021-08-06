Hanging bridge at Harangi a much-awaited project

The people in the region and tourists visiting Harangi reservoir have felt a need for a hanging bridge in front of the dam, for the past many years.

If constructed, the hanging bridge will facilitate a picturesque view of the dam, especially when water is released from all four crest gates.

A plan has been floated to build the area near the reservoir, on the Krishnarajasagara Brindavana model. In the last five years, a total of Rs 5 crore has been spent to develop the barren land into a park.

However, the 33 acres in front of the reservoir needs to be utilised to its full potential, say the people.

Among the major attractions in the district, are the Harangi reservoir, the park and the musical fountain. However, there are no facilities to have a closer look of the reservoir.

Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan recently visited the reservoir and directed officials from the irrigation department to come up with an action plan for a hanging bridge.

Rs 3.5 crore project

Patanjali Bharadwaj, an expert in hanging bridges, visited Harangi reservoir to look into the possibility of a bridge in front of the crest gates.

Patanjali Bharadwaj is the son of Girish Bharadwaj, famously known as the bridge-man of India. Patanjali said that a detailed project report will be prepared for the department.

Officials of Kaveri Neeravari Nigama are hopeful of constructing the bridge at a distance of 300 meters from the reservoir. If it comes to reality, it will be the first of its kind in the state.

The bridge is estimated at a cost of Rs 3.5 crore, said reservoir department AEE Mahendra Kumar.

Lack of maintenance

Tourists who visit Harangi reservoir complain that the park in front of the reservoir is not maintained properly.

The maintenance and ticket collection is outsourced to a private firm based in Hassan. However, the firm is interested only in ticket collection and not maintenance. Shrubs have grown in the park, said the people.

Koodumangaluru Gram Panchayat vice president Bhaskar Nayak said that the responsibility of the park should be handed over to the horticultural department.

The tourists opined that electric lights should be installed above the reservoir and around the park.

As nearby villages face trouble during the release of water from the reservoir, the villagers have urged the department concerned to increase the height of the dam.

During the release of water, the mini bridge in front of the dam is getting inundated, resulting in the loss of connectivity on Yadavanadu-Huduguru, Aiguru and Somwarpet Road.

'Gallery for visitors'

Rigid Group, a social service organisation, has urged the district administration to construct a gallery for the tourists, near the musical fountain.

During rain, the tourists face inconvenience as there is no shelter from the rain. Also, there is a requirement for proper seating arrangements.

The industrial security force has been providing protection to the tourists at Harangi park and the musical fountain. Tight security ensures the prevention of untoward incidents at the reservoir.