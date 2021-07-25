'Hanging bridge to be constructed in front of dam'

MLA Appachu Ranjan M P visited the Harangi reservoir on Saturday and held a discussion with irrigation department assistant executive engineer Mahendra Kumar. Credit: special arrangement

To facilitate an astounding view of the release of water through the Harangi reservoir for the tourists, measures will be taken to construct a hanging bridge in front of the dam, said Madikeri MLA M P Appachu Ranjan and directed the officials to submit a proposal for the same.

He paid a visit to the Harangi reservoir on Saturday.

Appachu also said that steps will be taken to develop the park in front of the dam.

The MLA paid a visit to various residential sites on the banks of River Cauvery in Kushalnagar.

Instilling confidence among the residents who have been facing the fear of floods due to continuous rainfall, he said a plan is being made to construct a protective wall on the river banks.

The MLA also inspected the hanging bridge at Teppadakandi near Guddehosuru.

Kushalnagar Town Panchayat president B Jaivardhan, member Amrit Raj, KUDA president M M Charan, Mullusoge Gram Panchayat president B K Chaluvaraju and irrigation department assistant executive engineer Mahendra Kumar were present, among others.

