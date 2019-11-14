Hanging verdict in Birur TMC elections

The BJP won 10 out of the total 23 wards in the elections conducted for the Town Municipal Council in Birur on Thursday.

The Congress won nine seats while the JD(S) and the independent candidates won two wards each. The BJP candidate was elected unanimously in Ward 16.

The independent candidates and the JD(S) candidates will play a decisive role in helping the Congress or the BJP gain control over the council. Both, the Congress and the BJP parties have begun wooing the independent candidates.