Hanuma Jayanti colourful Shobhayatre mesmerises people

The Shobhayatra procession was the centre of attraction during Hanuma Jayanti celebrations in Kushalnagar.

After the idol of Lord Anjaneya was taken out in a procession, various utsava committees featured their tableaux on the streets of Kushalnagar.

The procession started out from the premises of Anjaneya Temple, passed through Car Street and Ganapathy temple and returned on the same route.

Devotees took part in the procession and raised victory slogans for Lord Hanuman. A firecracker show was an added attraction.

A sea of devotees gathered on the streets to witness the procession.

People belonging to Muslim community distributed cold drinks, in front of Jamia Masjid, Kushalnagar.

Dashamantapa Committee leaders M D Krishnappa, Praveen, Srikanth, Shashikumar and Manjunath were present.

Hanuma Jayanti was also celebrated by Sri Anjaneya Temple Seva Samiti and Sri Ramanjaneya Utsava Samiti. Special rituals were held in the temple. The idol of the presiding deity was decorated with flowers. Sacred fire rituals were performed. Prasadam was distributed to the devotees after the Mahapooja.

Volunteers distributed ‘panaka’ and buttermilk to the devotees in the temple.

Ramanjaneya Utsava Samiti Chairman V H Prashant, Vice President K V Anudeep, Secretary Navneet Ponnatti and others were present.