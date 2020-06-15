'Happy Faces' of anti-suicide campaign

Adriel Savio Miranda of Bejai Anegundi Road and Aiswarya S of  Kelagina Mane, Yekkur, were declared as winners of 'Happy Face photo contest' organised in the male and female categories by Laudato Si Committee as part of the Diocese of Mangalore's campaign against suicide, 'Year of Life-2020'.

Both Adriel and Aiswarya will receive a cash prize of Rs 10,000. The Happy Face photo contest for the public above the age of twelve received good response from those in the category.

Bishop of Mangalore Fr Peter Paul Saldanha had proclaimed 2020 as the 'year of life' in January, with the theme 'Human life is precious, care and protect it'.

The campaign was inaugurated in parishes of Mangalore diocese with activities like prayer, yellow ribbon movement, handbills to create awareness about the evil of suicide, pledge, seminars on protection of human life, counselling and toll-free helpline to prevent suicides.

