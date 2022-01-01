‘Happy to have broken stereotype that CA examinations are tough’

“The success was not my alone. The fact that entire Mangaluru rejoiced over my success added to the happiness,” says Ruth Clare D’Silva, the first-ever national topper in Chartered Accountants final exam (old course) for 2021, from the coastal region.

After dozens and dozens of felicitations, Ruth D’Silva is presently working for Mumbai -based Kotak Investment Bank.

Ruth D’Silva is the youngest among four siblings to Rosy Maria D’Silva and Ruffert D’Silva. Ruth completed her schooling at St Theresa’s School, PU at St Agnes College and an undergraduate course through distance education from Mangalore University.

Ruth did her three years of articleship under Vivian Pinto and Co Balmatta.

In an interview, Ruth informs DH that she is happy about having broken the stereotype that CA examinations are tough.

Excerpts of the interview:

Q: How has 2021 been for you?

Ruth: 2021 was a roller coaster ride. Looking back, 2021 can be easily divided into two parts. The first six months were quiet as I was busy preparing for the examinations. After the results were made public, life has been busy and very active.

Q: How did your CA journey begin?

Ruth: Initially, I planned on doing Law. But, I chose this field because of my passion for commerce. Many said it was difficult to clear the examinations and I decided to give it a try. I am a hard worker and not a studious person. I consistently prepared for the examinations and devoted around 8-9 hours every day. I also made sacrifices like deleting my WhatsApp account in order to stay focused. The postponement of examinations during the pandemic did dilute my concentration. I took a week-long break and returned to focus on my studies. I opted for CA Final Old Syllabus as it had ISCA (Information systems control and Audit) subject, which was not there in the new syllabus. Though many had warned me that ISCA was a tough subject, I took it as a challenge. I was not expecting any rank. In fact, during the initial stages, I was relieved

to have passed the examinations. I believe that I will do well in the new syllabus also.

Q: How does it feel to be felicitated by your school, college, church, local residents association and by the commissioner of police?

Ruth: I feel honoured and could not believe myself being the centre of attention during felicitation programmes organised at school and college. With teachers recollecting how I was during my school-going days, it also left me very happy.

Q: What are your future plans?

Ruth: I am enjoying my job. I would love to face competitive examinations and get engaged in the studying process.

Q: Your message to youth and others?

Ruth: Saying something is tough will prove to be a mental block. Find what interests you and go after it. The ‘Chalta Hai’ attitude will not help. One must stay focussed and motivated on why one is doing something. Prepare mentally on the steps involved in achieving the goal.