Harangi reservoir to open for tourists from today

Harangi reservoir which is one of the major tourist attractions in Kodagu district will be open for tourists from November 16, said Harangi reservoir executive engineer Mahendra Kumar.

The irrigation department had restricted the entry of tourists to the dam following security concerns even though the government has permitted the reopening of tourist destinations in the unlock phase.

Tourists coming from outside the district and state had been returning disappointed after turning up at Harangi reservoir as the place was closed. Now, permission has been given to open the reservoir for tourists, by following necessary precautions.

The vendors in the regions are happy as their businesses which were dull during Covid-19 lockdown, will take off again.

From November 16, a fee of Rs 10 will be charged for the visitors towards the entry into the park and musical fountain in front of Harangi reservoir.

The maintenance of the park and the fountain is carried out by a private firm.

Madikeri MLA M P Appachu Ranjan will inaugurate the entry of visitors to the park, at 9.30 am on November 16.

Recently, Kudumangaluru Gram Panchayat former member Bhaskar Nayak had submitted a memorandum to the MLA and to the department officials, requesting for the reopening of Harangi reservoir for tourists.

He had warned of conducting protests if the entry is denied.

Nayak said that he is happy with the decision of the authorities concerned.