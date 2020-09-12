Harikatha Parba from September 21

Karnataka Tulu Sahithya Academy in association with Harikatha Parishat will organise Harikatha Parba, on September 21 at Chavadi of the academy in Mangaluru.

Ten leading Harikatha exponents will perform during the 10-day event.

Tulu Academy President Dayanand G Kattalsar released the invitation of ‘Harikatha Parba’ and said that the stories of Harikatha help in spreading messages and instilling values in youth.

The academy has made arrangements to live telecast the event on Facebook and YouTube.

K Mahabala Shetty, president of the parishat said eight of the 10 Harikathas will be in Tulu and other two Harikathas on the Tulu folk cultural heroes – Agoli Manjanna and Koti Chenayya will be in Kannada.

Some of the performing artistes are Y Anantha Padmanabha Bhat, Manjula G Rao, Thonse Pushkala Kumar, Yajnesh Hosabettu, Shamna Adiga, among others.