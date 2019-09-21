Harikatha Saptaha in M'luru from today

Sri Krishna Harikatha Saptaha Samiti, Mallikatte, will organise the 19th annual Harikatha Saptaha, at Sri Krishna Kalyana Mandira, Mallikatte, Kadri, from September 22 to 28.

Sri Krishna Harikatha Saptaha Samiti General Secretary Sudhakar Rao Pejavar told reporters at Patrika Bhavan that there will be Harikatha by various artists including Dr S P Gurudas, Jayananda Hosadurga, Yajnesh Hosabettu, Devakitanaya Koodlu, Shamnadiga Kumble, Anantapadmanabha Bhat and Tonse Pushkal Kumar during the week.

This year’s Harikatha week will be dedicated in memory of late K S Kalluraya, who had been guiding Harikatha Samiti from many years.

Many Bhajan troupes will sing bhajan songs at 5 pm every evening, he added.

Committee office-bearers Harikrishna Punarooru, Ratnakar Jain, Mahabala Shetty and Devakitanaya Koodlu were present in the press meet.