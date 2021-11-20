'Have worked towards growth of Kannada in last 5 years'

'Have worked towards growth of Kannada in last 5 years'

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Nov 20 2021, 21:30 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2021, 21:57 ist
B S Lokesh Sagar, an aspirant for the post of president of Kannada Sahitya Parishat district unit, speaks to reporters in Madikeri.

"By organising pro-Kannada programmes, I have worked for the growth of Kannada in the last five years. I will work for the development of the language in future if elected," said B S Lokesh Sagar, an aspirant for the post of Kannada Sahitya Parishat district unit president.

Realising the need to establish a Kannada Bhavana in the district, steps will be taken towards the construction of the same, he said.

Efforts will be made to strengthen theatre activities in the district. A plan has been chalked out for the promotion of these activities, he told reporters.

"I have worked towards the growth of Kannada amid the pandemic, landslides and heavy rain in the past five years. Even the Kannada convention was organised in the name of farmers. I have organised 15 Kannada literary meets in the last five years. Poets' meet was organised during Sankranthi and Ugadi. Vachana Sahitya Sammelana was also organised. Around 7,500 books have been distributed to the schools," he added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

B S Lokesh Sagar
aspirant
Kannada Sahitya Parishat
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

Doctors in UP forced to bandage God's 'broken arm'

Doctors in UP forced to bandage God's 'broken arm'

20 years of the original Xbox: The best-selling games

20 years of the original Xbox: The best-selling games

India's cleanest city turns waste into fuel, money

India's cleanest city turns waste into fuel, money

Heavy downpour in Andhra Pradesh triggers flash floods

Heavy downpour in Andhra Pradesh triggers flash floods

Doha in race to fix its drainage before FIFA World Cup

Doha in race to fix its drainage before FIFA World Cup

 