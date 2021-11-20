'Have worked towards growth of Kannada in last 5 years'

"By organising pro-Kannada programmes, I have worked for the growth of Kannada in the last five years. I will work for the development of the language in future if elected," said B S Lokesh Sagar, an aspirant for the post of Kannada Sahitya Parishat district unit president.

Realising the need to establish a Kannada Bhavana in the district, steps will be taken towards the construction of the same, he said.

Efforts will be made to strengthen theatre activities in the district. A plan has been chalked out for the promotion of these activities, he told reporters.

"I have worked towards the growth of Kannada amid the pandemic, landslides and heavy rain in the past five years. Even the Kannada convention was organised in the name of farmers. I have organised 15 Kannada literary meets in the last five years. Poets' meet was organised during Sankranthi and Ugadi. Vachana Sahitya Sammelana was also organised. Around 7,500 books have been distributed to the schools," he added.