HC issues notice to DGP, M'luru commissioner in contempt case

Based on a criminal contempt petition filed against police for not arresting Davood Hakim, the main accused in the daylight murder of entrepreneur Abdul Lateef in Mulki police station limits, the High Court issued notices to the Director-General of Police, Mangaluru police commissioner, among others.

Six accused youth, including the main accused Davood Hakim, who allegedly murdered entrepreneur, 38-year-old Abdul Lateef, on June 05, 2020, had been released on bail by the High Court and lower courts.

On January 11 this year, the Supreme Court in a petition filed by the victim's widow, Mubeen Lateef, through her advocate Shekhar Devasa, had ordered police to arrest Davood, Basheer and Mayyadi alias Nawaz, if they failed to surrender before the court within two weeks.

When Mulki police made no effort to arrest the accused men, Mubeen Lateef, also an advocate, filed a contempt petition before the High Court through her advocate Balakrishna M R.