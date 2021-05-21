HDK speaks to Kodagu JD(S) unit leaders

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy spoke to the district JD(S) leaders and gathered information on the Covid-19 situation in the district.

Taking part in a virtual meeting, JD(S) district president K M B Ganesh and JD(S) leaders shared information with H D Kumaraswamy. The latter expressed his concern on the number of Covid-19 related deaths in the district, the party sources said.

JD(S) district unit president K M B Ganesh said that the shortcomings in the medical facilities in the district and the corrupt practices have been brought to the notice of Kumaraswamy.

“Details about the vacant posts of doctors and nursing staff were also communicated. The former chief minister has assured to draw the attention of the government in this regard,” he said.

Ganesh meanwhile criticised the Covid-19 relief package announced by the state government as meagre and said that it will not be of any help for the marginalised sections such as daily waged labourers, small vendors, small farmers and auto drivers.

He urged the state government to increase the funds under Covid-19 relief and to introduce a people-friendly lockdown.