Health cards issued to 3.64 lakh people

A total of 3.64 lakh people in the district have been issued with health cards under Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka (AB-ARK) scheme, said District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr K Mohan.

He stated that 3,000 people have utilised the AB-ARK health card to avail treatment in the hospitals within the district, while 4,362 beneficiaries have availed the facilities in the hospitals situated outside the district. Out of these, 900 beneficiaries have availed the health services in government hospitals.

The DHO meanwhile declared that the district is in the first position in registering beneficiaries under AB-ARK health scheme, with a distribution of 55% of the cards, within the stipulated time.

“As per the Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka scheme, the Central Government and the State Government provided assistance towards medical services worth Rs 62 lakh for 115 families below the poverty line. The share of assistance by the Central and the state governments is 60:40 respectively. Hundred per cent of the treatment cost is borne entirely by the state government towards the rest of the 53 lakh families below the poverty line and also 19 lakh families above the poverty line," said the officer.

The BPL cardholders and those who are registered with Rashtriya Swasthya Bhima Yojana, will be provided with free treatment up to Rs five lakh per year, the DHO added.