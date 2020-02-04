Health dept working to prevent outbreak of Coronavirus

The health department has been taking precautionary measures to prevent the outbreak of Coronavirus in the district.

The district health department has been asked to maintain extra care as Kodagu shares its border with Kerala, where three cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed.

The health department has asked the people not to panic and not to pay heed to the fake news spread on social networking sites.

District Health Officer Dr Mohan said that isolation ward at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases and Government district Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru has been reserved for the treatment of the disease.

High precautions are maintained at Kerala and Mangaluru Airports. The health department has been distributing handbills to the tourists, in order to create awareness on the infection.

The virus spreads through saliva droplets and by coming into contact with the infected person’s body.

The symptoms of novel Coronavirus are high fever, cough and cold, difficulty in breathing and also diarrhoea. Medical assistance should be sought immediately in case of the appearance of symptoms.

While coughing and sneezing, one should cover their nose and mouth with a handkerchief. Hands should be washed thoroughly. Direct contact with animals should be avoided. Raw meat should not be consumed and visit to animal rearing or selling centres and abattoirs should be avoided.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy will conduct a meet of the district level officials at her office on February 5.

A district task force has been formed towards the precautionary measures against the Coronavirus infection. This apart, teams have been formed at taluk level as well.