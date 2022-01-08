Health status survey conducted in Balepuni GP

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jan 08 2022, 19:30 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2022, 22:53 ist
Students collect data on the health condition of the families in Balepuni Gram Panchayat in Bantwal taluk.

A health status survey under the total health campaign was initiated in Balepuni Gram Panchayat in Bantwal taluk.

Fr Muller Homeopathic Medical College Hospital, department of health and family welfare, Jana Shikshana Trust, Smile Trust, Ayush department, Gram Panchayat and women and child development department are part of the survey. The survey was launched at Navagrama.

Under the direction of Dr Sajan of the community department and Dr John Paul of the surgery wing of Fr Muller Homeopathic Medical College Hospital, 89 medical students in 15 teams visited houses and collected information on BP, diabetes and other health ailments.

Along with the health condition, information on the social and economic status of families was collected.

Haemoglobin tests were conducted by a team led by lab technician Clara Reena D’Souza.

health status survey
Balepuni Gram Panchayat
Bantwal taluk

