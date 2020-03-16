Healthy persons need not wear mask: Deputy commissioner

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said that a healthy person need not wear 'mouth mask' in the wake of the coronavirus scare.

"There has been an increase in the number of people wearing mouth mask in recent times," she observed.

The deputy commissioner was presiding over a meeting of industrialists and entrepreneurs, convened in the backdrop of coronavirus at the DC's office on Monday.

She said, "Wearing a mask is not mandatory for all. Only those who are sick and suffering from symptoms of coronavirus should wear a mouth mask. Measures have been taken to ensure that there is no shortage of masks in the district. The department of drugs control has already taken measures in this regard. The officials have been asked to keep a tab on the price of masks."

The industrialists should initiate measures to ensure that no epidemic disease spreads in their units. There is a need to monitor those who have returned from foreign countries for the next 28 days, she added.

She appealed to industrialists to defer their foreign tours and meetings planned in foreign countries.

On the precautionary measures taken in the district, she said all passengers arriving from foreign countries were screened at the airport and New Mangalore Port.

Isolation wards were kept ready in all the hospitals in the district. ESI Hospital is being utilised for treating patients suffering from coronavirus. The hospital in NMPT too has been identified to treat patients with coronavirus, explained the deputy commissioner.

Two admitted in isolation ward

Two people with symptoms of fever, cold and cough were admitted to an isolation ward in Dakshina Kannada district on Monday. The two had returned from foreign countries recently.

The throat swabs were sent to a laboratory for testing, said the deputy commissioner.

As many as 838 people were screened for coronavirus. As many as 115 people were under house quarantine in the district and seven people had completed the quarantine period. All ten samples sent for testing had tested negative.

As many as five patients have been admitted for observation in different hospitals across the district. The deputy commissioner has appealed to the public not to pay heed to any rumours.