Hearing of grandson's death, woman dies of cardiac arrest

A woman died of cardiac arrest, after getting news of her grandson’s death, due to drowning in Harangi backwater.

Mubashir (18), son of Ramlan, from second Aigoor, had drowned in Harangi backwater while taking a bath. On hearing about his death, his grandmother Rukiya (62), died of cardiac arrest.

A group of 11 youth had been to the water body after playing football. Mubashir accidentally drowned. On noticing him drowning, petrified, his friends left the place. When Mubashir failed to reach home even after 10 pm, his family members started searching for him and the incident came to light.

A case has been registered in Suntikoppa. Mubashir’s body was retrieved on Friday morning.