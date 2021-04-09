Hearing of grandson's death, woman dies of heart attack

Hearing of grandson's death, woman dies of cardiac arrest

DHNS
DHNS, Suntikoppa,
  • Apr 09 2021, 23:02 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2021, 23:19 ist

A woman died of cardiac arrest, after getting news of her grandson’s death, due to drowning in Harangi backwater. 

Mubashir (18), son of Ramlan, from second Aigoor, had drowned in Harangi backwater while taking a bath. On hearing about his death, his grandmother Rukiya (62), died of cardiac arrest. 

A group of 11 youth had been to the water body after playing football. Mubashir accidentally drowned. On noticing him drowning, petrified, his friends left the place. When Mubashir failed to reach home even after 10 pm, his family members started searching for him and the incident came to light. 

A case has been registered in Suntikoppa. Mubashir’s body was retrieved on Friday morning. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

woman dies
Cardiac Arrest
news of grandson’s death
Harangi backwater
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

Watch angry Rahul Dravid - 'Indiranagar ka Gunda'

Watch angry Rahul Dravid - 'Indiranagar ka Gunda'

In Pics | Life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

In Pics | Life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

Did you know Prince Philip was born on a kitchen table?

Did you know Prince Philip was born on a kitchen table?

New York store keeps neon dream alive for 50 years

New York store keeps neon dream alive for 50 years

 