Heavy rain claims one life, damages properties

As many as 111 properties were severely damaged in the heavy rain and gusty wind witnessed in the past 24 hours in the district on Thursday.

The heavy rains also claimed a life in Benagal near Cherkadi, Brahmavar, in the wee hours on Thursday.

The deceased is identified as Ganga Marakalti, 52, wife of Koraga Marakala. The woman was milking the cow in the cowshed, when the dilapidated wall collapsed on her.

Ganga suffered severe head injuries. Though the local

residents rushed her to a government hospital in Petri, she was dead on arrival, sources said.

Deputy Commissioner Hephsiba Rani Korlapati, who visited the spot, announced a compensation of Rs five lakh. Brahmavar Tahsildar Kiran Gaurayya and local gram panchayat member also visited the spot.

Holiday

Anticipating heavy rains on Friday, Korlapati has declared holiday for schools and colleges in the district on Friday.

Houses damaged

Many houses were damaged, some completely, due to the downpour in the district resulting in losses to the tune of lakhs of rupees.

In Hombadi-Kondadi in Kundapur, the house of one Shankar Shet was damaged and the loss was estimated around Rs 1.50 lakh.

The house of one Govind in Uppinakudru in Kundapur was completely damaged.

The houses of Bacchi Devadiga in Uppinakudru and Shanthi Kharvi in Gangolli were damaged and the loss was estimated to be around Rs two lakh each. In Byndoor, the house belonging to one Ashok in Paduvari village was damaged. In Badakere village, the walls of the house of Fathima had developed huge cracks and the damage was estimated to be around Rs two lakh.

The house of Prema Kundadi was damaged due to heavy winds in Kudi and the loss was pegged at Rs 2 lakh.

Due to heavy winds, arecanut plantation of Kudi Srinivas Bhat in Kudi village was damaged and the loss was estimated to be around Rs 3 lakh.

The district has received an average rainfall of 84.40 mm in the last 24 hours.Karkala has received highest rainfall of 102.6 mm followed by Udupi 87.4 mm and Kundapur 70 mm of rainfall.